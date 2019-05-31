Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 10:16 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Vanessa Lachey is joining the cast of the new "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival!

On Friday, Fox announced that the former "Dads" star, 38, will play Camille, the high-powered publicist wife of Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), in the highly anticipated "BH90210."

The network described Camille as a woman who's balancing her demanding career with her dream of starting a family.

Lachey celebrated the news with an adorable homemade video on Instagram.

The short clip features a photo of the show's original cast members — Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering — with Lachey's head hilariously popping up to join them. It also features the familiar sounds of the show's original theme song.

Lachey, who watched the original "90210" as a teen, told fans she was "pinching myself" over being cast as Brandon Walsh's wife. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she gushed in the caption. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife."

"This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!"

The "Top Chef Juniors" host is now the second non-"90210" alum to join the reboot.

Fox also announced this week that "Power" actress La La Anthony, 39, will play Shay, a hip-hop star who's married to stay-at-home dad David Silver (Green).

Though the original series ended with David marrying high school sweetheart Donna Martin (Spelling), viewers of the CW "90210" reboot (2008-2013) learned the couple went their separate ways after the birth of their daughter.

By now, fans know the upcoming revival won't be a continuation of the original "90210," which ended nearly 20 years ago. Instead, the show's stars will play comedic versions of their real selves, and their memorable characters.

“The show is comedic drama — very, very heavy on the comedy side," Priestley told a reporter earlier this month. "It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ made, and what that entails."

"BH90210" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern time — and we can't wait!