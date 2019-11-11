Vanessa Hudgens channeled her "High School Musical" character Gabriella Montez over the weekend by performing the song "Breaking Free" at karaoke.

The 30-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram showing her "really bad, aggressive and totally sober" version of the hit song featured in the 2006 Disney Channel movie.

Hudgens is clearly having the time of her life as she bobbed her head around and danced while treating people in the bar to a very special performance that admittedly sounded a bit different than the TV version.

"Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol," she wrote. "The 'ooo yeah'. Dear lord lol."

Hudgens' fans couldn't get enough of the cute clip, which had been viewed more than 1.7 million times three hours after she shared it on Instagram.

"Mz Gabriela! You ok gurl!?" one fan wrote.

Another called the performance "super passionately aggressive."

Ever since "High School Musical" made Hudgens a household name, the actress has gone on to star in a variety of big projects. In 2016, she starred in the role of Rizzo in "Grease: Live," Fox's television event based on the Broadway musical. Last year, she appeared in "The Princess Switch," a Christmas romantic comedy distributed by Netflix.

More recently, Hudgens played Maureen in the live-televised production of "Rent." She is currently working with Will Smith on a film version of the Off-Broadway show "Tick, Tick... Boom."

But one thing is clear: Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Now, if only Zac Efron would join Hudgens next time for a duet. Might we suggest "Start of Something New"?

A "High School Musical" fan can dream!