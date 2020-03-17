'High School Musical' stars dance in fun video to remind us 'we're all in this together'

If social distancing or self-quarantine has got you down, just remember the moral of the Disney Channel’s 2006 television movie, “High School Musical” — you’re never as isolated as you feel, because “we’re all in this together.”

That’s the title of the song the students of East High belted out to celebrate the victories their friendships made possible in the film, and now it’s the song that a couple of former on-screen frenemies are using to inspire fans as they navigate a new way of life in the age of the coronavirus.

It all started Monday, when actress Ashley Tisdale, who played the part of Sharpay Evans in the film franchise, shared a clip in which she danced and lip-synced along with the upbeat anthem.

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this,” the 34-year-old wrote in the caption of the Tik Tok video that she posted to Instagram. “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”

The responses in the comments section seemed to prove it did just that for fans, but little did they know at the time that their day was about to get even brighter.

Hours after Tisdale uploaded her clip, Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez, got in on the groove and added her own take on the track, right alongside Tisdale’s version.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol,” Hudgens wrote. “@ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?”

The 31-year-old’s TikTok skills were on display in her own video, in which she also lip-synced to the soundtrack hit and opted to pour a glass of red wine.

Only time will tell if any other East High graduates chime in with equally uplifting clips to remind us all that “we’re all in this together.” Here’s hoping!