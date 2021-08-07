Vanessa Bryant's daughters pay homage to Gianna by re-creating vacation photo

Throughout the past week, Vanessa Bryant has been sharing photos from her two-week long family vacation spent in Europe with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

While most of the pictures show Bryant and the girls enjoying meals and having fun in Croatia, France and Italy, one post is a touching tribute to her late daughter, Gianna.

On Friday, Bryant, 39, posted a gallery of side-by-side snaps showing an older image of a young Natalia and Gianna on the Italian island of Capri and a current photo of Capri and Bianka sitting on the same bench.

In the new photo, the girls are donning matching lemon dresses with their hair pulled high in buns.

Capri and Bianka. @vanessabryant / Instagram

“Missing my baby girl, Gigi. ❤️🍋🇮🇹🍋My #2. Mambacita,” Bryant captioned the precious homage.

In other posts from the family’s getaway, Bryant documented the girls staying cool by playing in the water.

“Pure JOY. ❤️☀️❤️☀️,” she wrote alongside Bianka and Capri splashing in public fountains in Cannes, France.

Natalia Bryant taking a moment to pose with her sisters. @vanessabryant / Instagram

On January 26, 2020, Gianna died at the age of 13 alongside father Kobe Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash while traveling to a youth basketball game at NBA veteran’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan died in the crash along with Kobe, Gigi, John Altobelli, 56, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38.

Bryant also shared a video from a restaurant in Croatia where the live music reminded her of Kobe and Gianna.

“Listening to Moonlight Sonata via piano at a restaurant in Croatia was 💔😭but I know Kob and Gigi were there with us. Not a coincidence. 🇭🇷”

In an interview with People for the cover story of the magazine’s March 15 issue, Bryant said her daughters have kept her going.

"My girls help me smile through the pain," she said. "They give me strength.”

She continued, “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.”