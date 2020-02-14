Vanessa Bryant honors 'forever Valentine' Kobe Bryant in heartbreaking tribute

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her late daughter, Gianna, in an emotional post on Valentine's Day.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Ti amo per sempre," she wrote next to a photo of her in Kobe's arms.

"Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven," she added. "Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo." She set the message to the tune of Lauryn Hill's 1998 love song "Tell Him."

Vanessa's heartbreaking tribute comes just five days after she shared a video of Kobe coaching Gianna, who the family nicknamed Gigi, on the basketball court. "I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," she wrote in the caption. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone."

The Los Angles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter died alongside seven others in a tragic helicopter accident on Jan. 26. Kobe and Vanessa, who married in April 2001, also share three other daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

A public memorial service will be held Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor all nine victims of the crash. When Vanessa, 37, announced the service, she explained that the date, 2/24, has a special significance: Gigi wore the No. 2 jersey on her youth teams, while Kobe wore No. 24 as a Laker.

The grieving widow and mom has shared several tributes to Kobe and Gigi since the tragedy. Last week, she posted photos and videos from a jersey retirement ceremony at Gigi's school, and shared how proud she is of her late daughter.

"My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years," she wrote. "Wish it would've been until my last breath, Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1."