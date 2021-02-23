Vanessa Bryant calls out rapper Meek Mill for 'insensitive' Kobe lyric

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has spoken out about rapper Meek Mill's controversial lyric that references her husband's untimely death in a helicopter crash last year.

On Monday, the mother of four publicly criticized Meek Mill on social media, sharing both the rap line, leaked online last week according to E! News, and her reaction to it.

"This b---- I'm f------ always tell me that she love me/ but she ain't never showed me," the lyric in the unreleased song reads, according to Bryant's Instagram story. "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper/ it be another Kobe."

Vanessa Bryant responded on her Instagram story to Meek Mill's lyric about her husband's death. Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

In response, Bryant wrote on her Instagram story: "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

She also reposted a message from WNBA player Candace Parker about the controversy.

"Dear @vanessabryant I'm sorry YOU and your GIRLS have to continually deal with S--- like this," Parker wrote. "It's not fair it's not right! We love you and I continually am in awe in your ability to take the high (road). So I will follow suit and say to everyone."

A few hours after Bryant initially posted, Meek Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, tweeted early Tuesday that he'd apologized to her.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!" he wrote.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

When the lyrics to his unreleased song were leaked last week, the line about Kobe Bryant was met with substantial backlash.

"Meek Mill actually thought that Kobe line was a good idea??" one person tweeted.

Another tweet calling him a "disgrace of rap" has garnered more than 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in seven hours.

Kobe Bryant died at age 41 on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash alongside his and Vanessa Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Seven others also on board died. Vanessa Bryant recently opened up about her grief for the one-year anniversary of the tragedy last month.

"Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason."