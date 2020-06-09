'Vanderpump Rules' fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for racist actions

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been axed from "Vanderpump Rules" because of their racist actions against a co-star.

Bravo announced Tuesday that it fired the pair after learning they had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit. The network also announced that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, will not return for season nine after past racist tweets of theirs surfaced earlier this year.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said in a statement to TODAY.

Stowers, 31, revealed in an Instagram Live chat earlier this month that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, reported her to the police in 2018 after reading a Daily Mail article about a black woman who was allegedly drugging and robbing men in Hollywood.

"There was this article ... where there was an African American lady," Stowers said. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people ... And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

After Stowers revealed what Schroeder and Doute had done to her, the pair apologized on Instagram.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused," wrote Schroeder.

She added, "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Schroeder's firing comes one day after Variety reported that she'd been dropped by her agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations.

In her apology, Doute said her actions against Stowers were not "racially driven."

"I've been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote. "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Newcomers Boyens and Caprioni, who joined the cast in season eight, came under fire in January for using racist language in past tweets. Both stars apologized for their tweets again during the show's season eight virtual reunion on June 2.

"I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things," Boyens said, according to People.

"It wasn't okay then, it's not okay now," noted Caprioni.