How 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members have responded to co-stars' cheating scandal

"Vanderpump Rules" cast members have begun to weigh in on the alleged cheating scandal involving three of the show's stars.

In case you missed it, rumors have been circulating that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

The former couple recently broke up and Sandoval issued a public apology to Madix this week on Instagram, following up a previous statement. Leviss also shared her own apology on Wednesday.

Following the news, several of Madix's current and former co-stars have sent their support to the 37-year-old reality star and offering their honest opinions on the matter.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay made her alliances clear on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with Madix and captioning the post, “Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana.”

The reality star also shared the following message on Twitter: "Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. #TeamAriana."

Madix’s co-star Katie Maloney took to her Instagram story to give an update on how the star. Maloney went through her own public split last year, when she and ex-husband and co-star Tom Schwartz (Sandoval's business partner) announced their divorce.

“Ariana’s overwhelmed by it. She thanks you all so much,” she said.

Katie Maloney showing her support on Instagram stories. @musickillskate via Instagram

She also shared a photo of herself with Madix on Instagram and captioned the post, "You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!" Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder left the following comment on the post: "100%."

On Tuesday, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke about the cheating scandal during a previously scheduled Amazon Live stream.

When asked if she saw it coming, Kent offered the following, somewhat cryptic, response: “You’ll see. You’ll see. Let’s just say, when he whose name we shall not mention — when his mask fell, everybody’s did. Everybody’s did. You started seeing things from a 30,000-foot view, people.”

While talking about Sandoval, the reality star also said she was never one of his fans. “Never liked that guy, and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way I do,” she said.

Kent added that she doesn’t know anyone who is taking Sandoval’s side.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, and Sandoval's ex, shared her reaction in her Instagram story, captured on TikTok, and said the news is “exhausting.”

"Pick a lane b---- and make that lane be not in the United States. Bye. Bye girl, bye," she said.

Former cast member Jax Taylor offered a coy take on the situation on Twitter, writing, "I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed … everything I say always ends being true."

James Kennedy, Leviss' former fiancé, addressed the rumors in a since-expired Instagram story, according to Us Weekly. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote.

Peter Madrigal, who was once romantically linked to Leviss, slyly addressed the situation on Twitter. "I’ve been at @SurRestaurant all day … Did I miss anything?" he wrote and shared a video of himself calmly enjoying a drink.