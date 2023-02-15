Valerie Bertinelli shares encouraging message about love on 1st Valentine’s Day since divorce

Valerie Bertinelli celebrated Valentine’s Day as a single lady this year.

But make no mistake. Her first heart-filled holiday since her divorce from her husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, was still all about love. And to mark the occasion, she decided to share a message about that love with her fans and followers on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, Lovers! 💕," the 62-year-old wrote. "I hope your day is filled with love, laughter, and all the good things."

She then added a note for those, like her, who greeted Cupid's big day without a partner.

"As we celebrate this day of love, I want to remind you that it’s not just about romantic love," she continued, "but also about the love we have for ourselves and those around us. 💗"

That's a particularly important point to the star, who's been all about celebrating self-love and self-improvement since declaring herself “happily divorced” last year.

In the wake of that split, she’s kicked off a walking routine, sworn off looking for romance and focused on treating a number of emotional wounds.

"I’m so grateful that the work I’m doing on healing is working," she recently said in another Instagram post.

As for her Valentine's Day message, she went on to encourage everyone to appreciate the holiday regardless of where they are or who they're with in life, writing, "So, whether you’re cuddled up with a loved one, enjoying a fun night out with friends, or simply spending some quality time with yourself, make sure to spread the warmth and laughter. 🥰"

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host then ended the post with a winning meal recommendation for solo Valentine diners.

"And to all the single ladies and gents out there, remember, a pizza is a perfectly acceptable Valentine too! 😉🍕"