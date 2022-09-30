Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale’s marriage is officially over.

The actor and Food Network star and Vitale, a financial planner, have settled their divorce, according to a minute order obtained by TODAY. The case was settled with private judge Hank Goldgerg in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court. No additional details were shared at this time.

Bertinelli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The television host filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021, before filing for divorce on May 12. In documents obtained by TODAY at the time, Bertinelli cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The divorce papers also noted that the pair had a prenuptial agreement that was “in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.”

However, in documents filed in July and obtained by TODAY, Vitale’s lawyers argued about the validity of the prenuptial agreement and asked to receive $50,000 a month in spousal support.

Bertinelli’s legal team asked the court to hold a separate hearing on the validity of the document.

As their settlement was reached out of court, the details were not publicly available.

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host and Vitale got married on Jan. 1, 2011. They have no children together.

Bertinelli is mother to 31-year-old son Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shared with her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. The former couple divorced in 2007.

In a June interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Bertinelli shared that she is done looking for love after filing for divorce from her second husband.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she said. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

She added that she wouldn't be looking for love “because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

While Bertinelli is putting love on the back burner, her son recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop — and she couldn't have been happier.

When her son shared the news on his Instagram, she replied in the comments section, “How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!”

Van Halen replied to his mom, writing, “love you maaa.”