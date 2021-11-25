Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is filing for legal separation from her husband, Tom Vitale.

Bertinelli, 61, and Vitale have been married for nearly 11 years after tying the knot on New Year's Day 2011.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Bertinelli filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Bertinelli's lawyers asked that neither she nor Vitale get spousal support and noted they do have a prenuptial agreement.

Bertinelli didn't respond to TODAY's request for comment on Wednesday evening.

Vitale and Bertinelli when Bertinelli got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 22, 2012. Alexandra Wyman / WireImage

Bertinelli was famously married to rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. Though Van Halen died from cancer in October 2020, she has been open about how his death impacted her and their son, Wolfgang, 30.

In February, while appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the actor and host of the series “Valerie’s Home Cooking” said she was still grappling with Eddie Van Halen's death.

"It’s weird. Grief shame is something I never thought would happen to me. I don’t want to talk about it right now, but I knew the man for 40 years. I was 20 when I met him. I still loved him. We spent a lot of time together. He’s the father of my son. He’s the father of the greatest gift in my life," she said, emotional.

Bertinelli added that though she had married Vitale and Eddie Van Halen had married Janie Liszewski, she was "allowed to miss him."

"He was a huge part of my life. Just because we loved each other didn’t lessen the love that he had for Janie or me for Tom, so it’s a different kind of love," she said. "I don’t know how to explain it. Maybe one day I’ll figure it out and write a book about it."

