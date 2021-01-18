Valerie Bertinelli celebrates Betty White's 99th birthday with adorable bloopers

Betty White has had so many triumphs in her 99 years on Earth that it's kind of fun to take a peek at some of her boo-boos.

That's clearly the thinking of White's former "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Valerie Bertinelli, 60, who posted a collection of some hilarious bloopers featuring White on Instagram from their time on the TV Land show together. (Note that there are some vulgarities in the video.)

"Betty bloopers are the best bloopers," Bertinelli wrote in the caption, noting that she was posting them in honor of White's 99th birthday Sunday. "I LOVE YOU Betty White! Happy Birthday my sweet lady!"

It's a delightful nine-minute-plus collection of White bumbling over her lines, sneezing mid-shot, laughing at herself and waving at the audience not to laugh so hard at her oopsies. During one clip, she turns to the camera and says, "Help!" At another point, she asks the off-camera stage manager: "I can't just say 'fornication?'"

"Hot in Cleveland" ran for six seasons from 2010-15, when White was in her late 80s and early 90s. The actors always seemed to be having an awesome time and frequently honored White's extensive TV past. Mary Tyler Moore, whom White co-starred with on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," made two appearances, and in one episode, fellow "MTM" star Valerie Harper also dropped by.

The "Hot in Cleveland" ladies Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Betty White. TV Land

During a chat on TODAY in 2011, "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Wendie Malick called White "inspiring."

"Working with Betty, who is just about to turn 90 ... made us realize that we're just beginning the next chapter," she said.

So what's helped White become such an inspiration? Over the years she's shared a lot of wisdom and noted in her own birthday post that she "can stay up as late as I want without asking!"