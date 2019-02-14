Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 10:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

There’s nothing quite like a good love story, and Hollywood certainly delivered this Valentine’s Day, with several stars sharing romantic posts and amorous words that would make Cupid proud.

Let’s take a look at how some of the famous folks gushed about their significant others.

Candace Cameron Bure

The “Fuller House” star went retro for her post, which included a split-screen shot of her and hubby Valeri Bure featuring one image from the present day and one from their second date. “25 years my Valentine,” she wrote.

Chip Gaines

If you thought you did something romantic for your special someone, think again! The former “Fixer Upper” star posted a photo of a silo at Magnolia Market with the message "Chip (heart symbol) Jo" written on it, letting the world know how he feels about wife Joanna. “Happy Valentine’s Day, sweet girl!! #inJohnDeereGreen,” the caption reads.

Carey Hart

Pink’s husband went with a goofy black-and-white shot of him, the singer and their children, 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson. “My Valentine’s Day loves,” he wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris

Maybe the former “How I Met Your Mother” star saw Hart’s silly pic and decided to raise him a goofy shot of his own. His photo featured husband David Burtka and their 8-year-old twins in a kitchen, with son Gideon wearing glasses made of candy and Burtka sporting a jacket with images of candy hearts. “These three people own my heart,” Harris captioned the pic.

Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner elected to go with a sweet pic of her and husband Keith Urban nuzzling each other. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return,” she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon

With the mountains as a backdrop, Kidman’s “Pretty Little Liars” co-star shared a nice picture of her with her arms around husband Jim Toth. “Love my Valentine! #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking,” she captioned it.

Siri Daly

Carson Daly’s better half didn’t let the day go by without expressing her love with a throwback photo. “One of the first times @carsondaly came over to my apartment in LA and I was all, NBD. But my sister knew that it WAS a big deal and documented it. Happy Valentine’s Day, my friends! #TBT#boxdye #faketan,” she wrote.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress and Goop founder, who married Brad Falchuk last fall, kept things pretty simple with her photo. "Be mine @bradfalchuk,” she wrote.

Christina Anstead

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa — who now goes by Christina Anstead after marrying Ant Anstead — revisited their recent wedding in this sweet picture. “Love doing this life with you,” she wrote.

Gwen Stefani

There’s, ahem, no doubt that Stefani loves Blake Shelton. She shared a slideshow of photos, including one of a cake that actually says “Gwen Loves Blake.” And instead of a message, Stefani went solely with hashtags when declaring her love for her fellow “Voice” coach. “#happyvalentinesday @blakeshelton #i(heart)u #yourmyfavorite,” she wrote.

Bob Saget

The actor best known as Danny Tanner on “Full House” managed to be funny, sweet and romantic all at once while sharing a picture of him with wife Kelly Rizzo.

“Happy V-Day to my beautiful wonderful amazing wife,” he wrote. “Oh, and have I mentioned how patient she is? Sending lots of love out to all those in love and all those not in love. I’m just so appreciative right now. And we are married more than three months! That’s a record for LA.”

Michelle Obama

The former first lady posted a pair of photos with her and former President Obama, along with their kids, which highlight how daughters Sasha and Malia have grown up.

“So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years,” she stated.

Barack Obama

The former commander in chief wasn’t about to be outdone by his wife, though! He shared a picture of him and Michelle cutting a rug on a dance floor.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown,” he quipped.

Andy Cohen

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host has been pretty busy with newborn son Benjamin these days, but that didn’t stop him from spreading the love. He posted a picture of himself grinning while holding Benjamin and his dog.

“TWO Valentines! Lucky me,” he wrote.

Behati Prinsloo

The supermodel poked a little fun at her Maroon 5 frontman husband in an old-school photo of him playing the guitar. "May we never forget about this VIBE. His puka shell necklace was in the repair shop. Yessssss this is my Valentine, always and forever. I love you @adamlevine," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian West

A few years ago, Kardashian West famously broke the internet. Well, she may have won it on Valentine’s Day with this video of Kenny G playing his sax in a room filled with flowers that was arranged by her husband, Kanye West. “Somewhere over the rainbow,” she wrote.