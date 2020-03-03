'This Is Us' will reveal Kevin's fiancée in 'a couple of weeks'

Good news for “This is Us” fans: You won’t have to wait much longer to find out who Kevin’s fiancée is.

“We’re almost there. We’re a couple of weeks away,” Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, told Us Weekly. “You’ll find out!”

Earlier this season, viewers learned in a flash-forward that Kevin is engaged and that his fiancée is pregnant.

Kevin has no trouble attracting women — it’s holding onto them that has proved problematic and there are several characters who could be his fiancée.

He had a recent dalliance with his sister’s best friend, Madison, but also still grapples with feelings for his ex-wife, Sophie, who was herself engaged earlier this season.

There were also sparks with Cassidy earlier this season and a brief moment where he felt a connection with a woman named Lizzy, played by Sophia Bush, who turned out to be married. And what about his girlfriend from last season, Zoe? There is no shortage of good guesses.