See Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia in their amazing 'This Is Us' Halloween costumes

"This Is Us" is going all-out for Halloween, which is the equivalent of a candy bag full of treats with absolutely no tricks!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast will all get done up in costume for Oct. 31's episode, and turn up decked out in retro costumes. And that includes Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as Sonny Bono and Cher!

We love not just the outfits and the hair of the classic couple, but the actors have the couple's expressions down to a T. Moore also posted the shot on Instagram, writing in the caption, "We may look pensive in this shot but I assure you, we had a blast making this episode. Plus I had a black eye and just incorporated the purple bruise into my eyeshadow as Cher."

The wonders of makeup of all kinds!

In addition, there's more retro-goodness from others on the show. Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) will go as Sandy from "Grease," Kevin (Parker Bates) will be a hobo, and young Randall (Lonnie Chavis) will have a thriller of a night dressed as "Bad"-era Michael Jackson.

Getty Images Cher and Sonny Bono pose for a promotional photo for "The Sonny and Cher Show" in 1970.

In case you're not up-to-date on your Sonny and Cher history, the couple were one of the most popular pairs of the 1970s, going from No. 1 hits ("I Got You Babe" in 1965) to a four-season TV variety show run starting in 1971, to divorce in 1975. Cher went on to have a long-lived music and acting career, scoring an Oscar 1998 for "Moonstruck"; Bono was a serving member of congress when he died in 1998.

But the beat goes on, and Cher remains as popular an icon as ever — Kim Kardashian even posed as her for Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine earlier this year.

"This Is Us" and Sonny & Cher: They've got us, babe!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.