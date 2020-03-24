'This Is Us' stars give sneak peek at 4th season finale

The fourth season of “This Is Us” wraps up tonight with its highly anticipated finale. The hit NBC drama has fans on the edge of their seats, with many questions they’re begging to be answered.

Why do Randall and Kevin stop speaking? Who is Kevin’s fiancée? What happens to Rebecca? Those are just three storylines that have been on fans' minds. Will viewers get answers and will the show, which so deftly incorporates chronology and conflict, seduce its audience with a new plotline?

Chrissy Metz teased the finale with a carousel of photos hinting at what’s to come.

“Tonight’s the night. Jack’s 1st birthday party and the #ThisIsUs season finale! Y’all ready?” she wrote alongside a trio of photos, including a pair that depicts son Jack’s 1st birthday party.

“This was us setting up for the final take of season 4!!” Sterling K. Brown captioned a photo of him and co-star Susan Kelechi Watson shooting what appears to be a scene at the party.

Watson took a more traditional approach, sharing an NBC promo of the episode that hinted at the possibility of an adult Jack (Kate and Toby’s son, Jack, that is) in the delivery room with his wife, as well as mounting tension between Randall and Kevin.

There's also an appearance by Gerald McRaney, who played the doctor who delivered the Big Three and makes recurring appearances on the show. McRaney has won an Emmy for his role as Dr. Katowski.

“It's about to go down!!” Watson teased.

Well, count us in! "This Is Us" airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.