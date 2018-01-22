'This Is Us' stars bring young actors to SAG Awards — and the photos are so sweet

share tweet pin email

Family first!

The 2018 Screen Actors Awards ceremony was a big night for "This Is Us," and thanks to the hit NBC drama's stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, the entire Pearson family got to experience the magic.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, right, brought young actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays the 10-year-old Kate Pearson, to Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

That's because big-hearted Metz, 37, and Hartley, 40, brought along the young actors who play their characters as kids as their special guests to Sunday's event.

Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards. Some of the kid ensemble didnât appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U! pic.twitter.com/P3DJ58CClU — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 22, 2018

Early Monday morning, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 10, who plays the 10-year-old version of Kate Pearson, took to Twitter to thank Metz for bringing her as her guest, explaining that some of the show's young cast members didn't have enough screen time under their belts to have been invited on their own.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Justin Hartley, left, brought Parker Bates, who plays his character, Kevin Pearson, as child, to the event.

Hartley's plus-one was Parker Bates, who plays his character, Kevin Pearson, as a young boy, and the pair made a dapper duo on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images The "This Is Us" cast celebrates winning the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Happily, all of the show's cast members were at the ceremony to cheer on their co-star Sterling K. Brown, who won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series — and, later, to celebrate the magical moment "This Is Us" nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Actor Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin Pearson, poses at the SAG Awards with co-stars Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall.

Mike Nelson / EPA All of the young stars of "This Is Us," including Lonnie Chavis, who plays 10-year-old Randall, and Faithe Herman and Eris Baker, who play grown-up Randall's daughters, Annie and Tess, were at Sunday's ceremony to celebrate their win.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images The Big Three as little ones: actors Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, and Lonnie Chavis pose together on the red carpet.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Pearson family patriarch Jack, gave a special shoutout to the show's loyal fans when the entire cast took the stage to accept the award.

"The people that watch with us very Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," the 40-yer-old actor said in his speech. "Thank you very much."