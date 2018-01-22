'This Is Us' stars bring young actors to SAG Awards — and the photos are so sweet

Family first!
The 2018 Screen Actors Awards ceremony was a big night for "This Is Us," and thanks to the hit NBC drama's stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, the entire Pearson family got to experience the magic.
That's because big-hearted Metz, 37, and Hartley, 40, brought along the young actors who play their characters as kids as their special guests to Sunday's event.
Early Monday morning, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, 10, who plays the 10-year-old version of Kate Pearson, took to Twitter to thank Metz for bringing her as her guest, explaining that some of the show's young cast members didn't have enough screen time under their belts to have been invited on their own.
"Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards. Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!" the 10-year-old actress wrote.
Hartley's plus-one was Parker Bates, who plays his character, Kevin Pearson, as a young boy, and the pair made a dapper duo on the red carpet.
Happily, all of the show's cast members were at the ceremony to cheer on their co-star Sterling K. Brown, who won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series — and, later, to celebrate the magical moment "This Is Us" nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Pearson family patriarch Jack, gave a special shoutout to the show's loyal fans when the entire cast took the stage to accept the award.
"The people that watch with us very Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," the 40-yer-old actor said in his speech. "Thank you very much."