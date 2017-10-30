share tweet pin email

We now pronounce them "Manny" and wife!

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, 40, and actress Chrishell Stause, 36, are married! TODAY confirmed the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.

This is love! 💕 #ThisIsUs star #JustinHartley wed actress #ChrishellStause in an intimate ceremony attended by his costars. Tap the link in the bio for all the details. |📷: @callawaygable A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told People. "The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined."

The couple is all smiles in their first wedding photo ... which offers a killer view of Stause's Monique Lhuillier gown. Do we spy feathers, beading and a scoop back? We can't wait to see the front!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images The two have been inseparable since they began dating four years ago.

Of course the "Big Three" (plus some other "This Is Us" co-stars) came out to celebrate Hartley's big day. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan are all rumored to have attended.

The couple, who began dating four years ago and got engaged last summer, exchanged handwritten vows in an outdoor ceremony. More details will be released in this Friday's issue of People.

We're still rooting for the fictional Kevin Pearson and ex-wife Sophie to make it work onscreen ... but we couldn't be happier for Hartley's real-life romance.

Congratulations to the happy couple!