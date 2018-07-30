Chrissy Metz recalls her worst online date experience

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Well before Chrissy Metz became a star on "This is Us,'' the actress was like many other single women experiencing the early online dating world and all the awkwardness that came with it.

One of her dates never even reached the face-to-face "hello" stage.

Chrissy Metz has had her share of bad dates, but still found something to take away from them. AP

"Years ago, before online dating was even cool or acceptable, I go, 'Oh, I’ll meet you at this bar or whatever,' and we’re walking toward each other and we both see each other and without even a beat we just turned around," Metz recalled to Us Weekly about a bad date.

"We both mutually were not even interested in having a date."

Metz, 37, still found some positives to take away from the nightmare dates.

"It’s great as an actress, because no matter what, even a terrible date is great information,'' she said. "So I embrace whatever happens and I love that awkwardness. It also helps meeting strange people. ... When you go on auditions, I think you’re prepping."

Metz had her struggles in more than just the relationship area in those days, as she said last year that she had 81 cents left in the bank when she got hired for "This is Us."

She was able to maintain perspective while navigating the dating world.

"It’s never personal,'' she explained to Us Weekly. "If someone’s not into you, it has nothing to do with you, it’s what they need or what they want. ... You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince."

Metz, who has been a strong advocate for body positivity, is single again after dating former "This is Us" cameraman Josh Stancil. She revealed on "The Wendy Williams Show" in March that the two are no longer together.

When talking about what she's looking for in a potential boyfriend, she entertained the possibility of dating someone outside of Hollywood.

"I think it’d be cool to date somebody in the industry only because they get what’s going on, but I also think people outside of it can bring a whole other layer to your life,'' she told Us. "You know, I’m open."

