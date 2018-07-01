Watch a sneak peek of the new 'This Is Us' season

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"This Is Us" fans, we've got an exciting sneak peek at season three!

On Friday, NBC released a full-length trailer complete with new footage and interviews with the hit drama's stars. Not only that, we've also got brand-new pics of our favorite characters!

The 3 1/2-minute trailer sheds light on what's going on with the Pearson family in the new season, which begins with the Sept. 25 premiere titled "Ave Maria." Here are a few of the trailer's takeaways:

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are seen falling for one another in the early days of their courtship. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack and Rebecca's love story begins

We see Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the earliest days of their love story, sharing a drink at a bar on the night they meet. Later, sparks continue to fly as the pair visit a carnival. "I met the girl," Jack gushes to his pal Miguel (Jon Huertas).

Jack as a soldier

"We also go back a little farther, with Jack, into his Vietnam area and understanding truly what happened to him there,” Ventimiglia tells fans as we see footage of young Jack as a soldier.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) are seen struggling with fertility issues. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and Toby struggle for a baby

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and new hubby Toby (Chris Sullivan) are still trying for a baby, but "it’s not going to be as easy as they thought," Metz reveals. We watch as Kate takes multiple pregnancy tests, and Toby struggles with depression so bad, he can't get out of bed. One scene shows an especially sad Kate blowing out birthday candles and wishing for a baby but knowing "it won't come true."

Kevin (Justin Hartley) has a new love interest, but his sister-in-law Beth doesn't approve. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin's complicated love life

Kevin (Justin Hartley) blew it with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) last season, but looks like this season brings him a new love interest — Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd). And, no, Beth doesn't approve. "You two are knocking boots," she angrily tells the pair.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) face tension in their home as they try to decide if they should go forward with Deja's adoption. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The trouble with Deja

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth are still trying to figure out how to adopt foster child Deja (Lyric Ross), but it's clear the girl is still struggling with anger issues — as the scene of her demolishing Randall's Mercedes reminds us. "This big, giant thing happened to me, and I didn’t have any say in it," Randall tells Deja, referring to being abandoned and later adopted as a baby. "And I don’t want that to be the case for you."

Who's the mystery "her"?

At the end of last season, we went forward in time to see an older Randall grimly telling his adult daughter that they both need to go see "her." Fans have been wondering ever since who the mystery "her" is. "At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the 'her' that is addressed in the future will be illuminated," Brown promises in the trailer.

These are just a few highlights, but there's plenty more in the video above!

"This Is Us" returns to NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 25. But first, catch NBC's "The Paley Center Salutes 'This Is Us'" special at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 18.