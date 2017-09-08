New photos from 'This Is Us' season 2 have us asking all sorts of questions

Hope you've invested in a couple of new boxes of Kleenex!
That's because "This Is Us" is only a few weeks from returning for its second season — and we can't wait. But until we can actually see the beloved Pearson clan again, we can be temporarily soothed by the fact that NBC has now released some amazing new photos from the first show of the new season!
First we have Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), sitting in his car looking super serious and broody:
Speaking of which, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is looking pretty much the same way while taking a phone call:
But there are some happier images! We just love seeing Kate (Chrissy Metz) with her bro Kevin (Justin Hartley):
And Kate hovering over Toby (Chris Sullivan) in what we hope is a romantic way:
But then we're back to serious again! What could Toby be telling Kevin that's got them looking all concerned?
Fortunately, at least somebody has time for a little rest and relaxation, as we get to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) with the Pearson kids as teenagers: Kate (Hannah Zeile), Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) taking in a movie in a (blessedly!) empty theater. What do you think they're watching?
But that's not all: NBC shared some fun images on the show's Instagram page, too — including a couple configurations you will never see on the show! We give you the Kevins:
and the Randalls:
Oh boy, there's that thing in our eye again. Time to get out the tissues.
More Television videos
Kyle MacLachlan on ‘Twin Peaks’ finale, ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot
James Franco on ‘The Deuce’: New York was ‘completely different’ in the ’70s
Savannah Guthrie marks 10th anniversary with throwback photo
KLG, Hoda take on ‘Property Brothers’ in household chores challenge
"This Is Us" returns to NBC on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. Mark your calendars now (even though we know you already have)!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.