New photos from 'This Is Us' season 2 have us asking all sorts of questions

Hope you've invested in a couple of new boxes of Kleenex!

That's because "This Is Us" is only a few weeks from returning for its second season — and we can't wait. But until we can actually see the beloved Pearson clan again, we can be temporarily soothed by the fact that NBC has now released some amazing new photos from the first show of the new season!

First we have Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), sitting in his car looking super serious and broody:

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) in "This Is Us."

Speaking of which, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is looking pretty much the same way while taking a phone call:

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Sterling K. Brown (Randall) in "This Is Us."

But there are some happier images! We just love seeing Kate (Chrissy Metz) with her bro Kevin (Justin Hartley):

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) in "This Is Us."

And Kate hovering over Toby (Chris Sullivan) in what we hope is a romantic way:

NBC / Ron Batzdorff/NBC Metz with Chris Sullivan (Toby) in "This Is Us."

But then we're back to serious again! What could Toby be telling Kevin that's got them looking all concerned?

NBC / Ron Batzdorff/NBC Toby and Kevin in "This Is Us."

Fortunately, at least somebody has time for a little rest and relaxation, as we get to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) with the Pearson kids as teenagers: Kate (Hannah Zeile), Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) taking in a movie in a (blessedly!) empty theater. What do you think they're watching?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC The 15-year-olds: Kate (Hannah Zeile), Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) with mom Mandy Moore (Rebecca).

But that's not all: NBC shared some fun images on the show's Instagram page, too — including a couple configurations you will never see on the show! We give you the Kevins:

They are Kevin Pearson. #ThisIsUs | 📷: @justinhartley A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

and the Randalls:

Is it just us or are we seeing triple? | 📷: @sterlingkbrown A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Oh boy, there's that thing in our eye again. Time to get out the tissues.

"This Is Us" returns to NBC on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. Mark your calendars now (even though we know you already have)!

