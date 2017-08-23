Break out the tissues! 'This Is Us' releases powerful new scene from 2nd season

share tweet pin email

Here come the waterworks!

NBC unveiled a sneak peek from Season 2 of "This Is Us" on Wednesday, and the emotional scene is just the first of many that will make fans cry again when the hit drama returns to television on Sept. 26.

The tearful scene finds Randall (Sterling K. Brown) asking his mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) how she and his late father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), came to adopt him when he was a baby.

Together they remember Jack, with Rebecca recalling how it was Jack who made "the big moves" — like Randall's adoption — happen in their marriage.

Viewers see flashbacks of Jack luring a despondent Rebecca, who just lost one of the triplets she'd been expecting, down to the hospital's nursery to see a baby boy who'd been mysteriously left at the facility.

"He wound up here. Exact same place, exact same day," Jack whispers to her as they gaze upon the boy they would adopt as one of their own. "Can't you just feel it? Can't you just see it?"

Rebecca goes on to tell her now-grown son that she was "tired" and "grieving," that day, but Jack stayed firm in his vision for the Pearson family.

"He just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be. Meant to be ours," she tells Randall.

Rebecca's grief over losing Jack is still palpable.

"Our marriage wasn't perfect, it's true, but none are," she tells Randall. "And your father wasn't perfect either, but he was pretty damn close."

Watch the powerful scene in the video above.

Season 2 of "This Is Us" premieres at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Sept. 26.