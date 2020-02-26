Rebecca gets a devastating diagnosis on 'This Is Us'

Rebecca’s health was front and center once again when she got a diagnosis on Tuesday night’s episode of “This Is Us.”

The matriarch of the Pearson clan discovered she is probably in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease when she went to the doctor with Kevin and Miguel to get the results of her MRI.

The doctor told them that her mild cognitive impairment is “likely due to Alzheimer’s.”

Rebecca's health continues to be a front and center issue. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Prior to receiving the diagnosis, Kevin and Rebecca spent the day trying to hunt down Joni Mitchell’s old house, which Rebecca had tried to find with Jack when they visited Los Angeles when they first started dating.

After returning home, Rebecca had a request for Kevin.

“Please don’t start treating me any differently. I need the fun, I need the laughs,” she said while adding she wanted to go to the premiere of his upcoming movie.

Kevin shares a sweet moment with his mother. NBC

Rebecca's health has been one of the major storylines this season, with Randall noticing something was off with his mother during the Thanksgiving episode.

Last month, viewers began to get answers when a doctor told her that she had a "mild cognitive impairment," leading to questions about what was wrong.

The fact that Rebecca appears to have Alzheimer’s will most likely be an integral storyline for the NBC drama going forward.

“This Is Us” executive producer Elizabeth Berger remains tight-lipped about what will happen from here, but did say the decision on how to deal with her condition will create conflict, particularly among her three children.

“As you can imagine with our Big Three, people are going to have strong opinions about the best course of action and what is best for their mom,” Berger told Entertainment Weekly.

“Rebecca has children that all feel their feelings very intensely and tend to think they know what is best, so we will be exploring the way she picks the treatment and what different people’s feelings are about the matter.”