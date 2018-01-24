'This Is Us' reveals final clue about Jack's death ... and we're already crying

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" fans have long known the end is nigh for Jack, but now that the flashback plot is approaching that dreaded moment, they're finally learning how the Pearson patriarch met his fate.

And there's no way anyone predicted exactly how it happened.

NBC Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on "This Is Us."

(Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched the latest episode of "This Is Us" ... what are you waiting for?! Check it out, and then come back here!)

Season 2 of the tearjerker drama kicked off with a major clue about it all when a newly widowed Rebecca pulled up to the charred remains of the family home. Then, in last week's episode, it was revealed that Jack and Rebecca had neglected to pick up batteries for the smoke detector.

The only piece of the puzzle viewers were left waiting for was the spark — and they got that Tuesday night.

There was no big drama leading up to it, no candle getting knocked over during a fight, no one falling into a fireplace, no arson.

NBC We're not ready to say goodbye!

No, it was much more mundane than any of that.

After the Pearsons' planned Super Bowl party fell apart — and after Jack and Rebecca shared a particularly loved-up day together — Jack decided to clean up the kitchen, put things away, turn off the Crock-Pot ...

Well, at least he tried.

The hand-me-down slow cooker — courtesy of the family's well-meaning neighbor George — wasn't in perfect working order. They were even warned that you've got to "fiddle with the switch."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us': 'We are hurt by what happens' Play Video - 5:34 Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us': 'We are hurt by what happens' Play Video - 5:34

So rather than turning off, the Crock-Pot set off flames.

The fire spread quickly and so did the emotional impact, because now fans know exactly what's in store for them when the next episode airs on Super Bowl Sunday.

I need to let my boss know I wonât be able to make it to work on Monday, Feb 5th due to a death in the family, Jack Pearson. #thisisus #iwillnotsurvive — Jana Ford (@janafordd) January 24, 2018

It's official: If the Patriots beat the Eagles, it will only be the second worst thing that happens on Super Bowl Sunday! #ThisIsUs — Keith Page (@IHTop10Guy) January 24, 2018

When you realize the next episode is after the Superbowl.... Because the fire happens.... after the Superbowl. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/hNglm5mwJl — ÆmilylimE (@That_Artist_Emi) January 24, 2018

#ThisIsUs fans timeline:



Sept 2016: Jack dies? Why, how, when?? I need answers!!

January 2018: Nope no don't want to know make it stop!!! pic.twitter.com/LLXM4RPTER — karen (@karen_m_80) January 24, 2018

Mufasa: âNothing can ever be as sad as my death.â

Jack Pearson: âHold my beer.â #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/i0cCijFX0Q — Carlie Krueger (@CarlieRaeK) January 24, 2018

Get ready, because as the man behind Papa Pearson, actor Milo Ventimiglia, has promised, "People are truly going to grieve — not mourn — grieve their loss" when they witness Jack's final moments.

He better get ready to pen one heck of a note for viewers when that happens.