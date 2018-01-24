'This Is Us' promo promises 'All your questions will be answered' in next episode

share tweet pin email

Attention, "This Is Us" fans!

Stop destroying your Crock-Pots for a minute and check out this promo for the special Super Bowl Sunday-night episode of the hit NBC drama — yes, it's the episode that finally shows viewers how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died.

"All of your questions will be answered," a voiceover announces during the dramatic one-minute clip, which shows Jack heroically rescuing his children from a terrible fire in the Pearson family home.

The clip ends with Jack, alone, surrounded by flames.

Fans figured out early in Season 2 of the tearjerker drama that the Pearson family patriarch probably died in a house fire. The season premiere provided a major clue when it showed a newly widowed Rebecca pull up to the charred remains of the family home.

In last week's episode, Jack and Rebecca neglected to pick up batteries for the smoke detector. And, finally, this week, viewers saw sparks from a damaged Crock-Pot ignite the deadly fire.

The short video also shows the grown-up Big Three struggling with their dad's death — and their feelings of guilt.

So, stock up on Kleenex. If this new trailer is any indication, all of us will need tissues galore come Super Bowl Sunday.

The special "This Is Us" episode will air on NBC following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.