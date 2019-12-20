'This is Us' fans, see a sneak peek of Kate and Toby from upcoming episode

"This Is Us" fans, you're in luck!

NBC has shared an exclusive photo of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) in a scene from the hit drama's upcoming episode on Jan. 14.

The episode, titled "Light & Shadows," marks the Pearson family's return to the air following an eight-week break after the show's emotional midseason finale.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) look somberly into each other's eyes in a scene from the show's upcoming episode "Light & Shadows," which airs Jan. 14. NBC

That finale, which aired in November, found just about everyone in the family struggling with changes. The flurry of new developments raised plenty of questions for viewers.

One of those questions was: What exactly is going on with Kate and Toby's marriage?

We saw Toby being angry that Kate lied about him being the first to feed baby Jack solid food. We also saw Kate confide in Beth that she can’t stand CrossFit Toby, the new pumped-up version of her hubby who's whipped himself into shape. After Beth urged Kate to share her feelings with Toby for the sake of their marriage, Kate wimped out.

Kate's concerns about Toby were magnified when she accidentally saw a text message on Toby's phone from one of his CrossFit buddies.

“Don’t let her bring you down. Here for you," the message read.

The new photo of the couple, which NBC shared on Friday, hardly puts our minds at ease.

In it, the pair hold hands as they look somberly into one another's eyes. A piece of luggage sits next to them with a sweater draped over it.

Are Toby and Kate doomed? Or will they work it out?

Find out more by tuning in to NBC on Jan. 14 when "This Is Us" returns!