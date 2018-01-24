'This Is Us' fans are ready to throw out their Crock-Pots after latest episode

share tweet pin email

(Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched the latest episode of "This Is Us" ... what are you waiting for?! Check it out, and then come back here!)

On Tuesday night, "This Is Us" came even closer to the demise of beloved family patriarch Jack Pearson, going so far as to reveal what caused his death.

Behold the murder weapon:

That's right! The Crock-Pot did it.

Well, a Crock-Pot did it, and it wasn't exactly murder. It was simply a faulty switch on the second-hand slow cooker that sparked a deadly blaze.

But for fans of Papa Pearson, that's just a technicality.

The household cooking staple led to the loss of their beloved leading man, and they're not going to sit by and let their own Crock-Pots serve as countertop reminders of that sad fact.

Or at least that's what the drama's faithful followers proclaimed on social media after the episode was over.

I've never hated a Crock-Pot more in my life. #ThisIsUs — Emily Sabens (@ecsabens) January 24, 2018

Me throwing away my crock pot because it killed Jack. #thisisus pic.twitter.com/xZdTW9acCH — Hathaslayed! (@AnneHathabae) January 24, 2018

I LOVE MY CROCKPOT. IT'S MY FAVORITE THING IN MY HOUSE. WHY OH WHY DID IT HAVE TO BE THE CROCKPOT?! #ThisIsUs — Tori (@tortor1522) January 24, 2018

Whether it was out of a sense of personal safety, petty revenge or the sneaking suspicion that their Crock-Pots were mocking their pain, "This Is Us" viewers threatened to rid themselves of their once-loved cookers — or vowed to never get one in the first place.

I get married in less than 2 months and suddenly I feel the need to remove the crockpot from the registry. WE. DONT. NEED. IT. #ThisIsUs — Lauren Luna (@_vivalaluna) January 24, 2018

Everybody and their Crockpot after last night's #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/qSdBrha1C2 — Chelsea Mazur (@Chelsolo) January 24, 2018

Itâs a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day....to be a crockpot. #ThisIsUs — Just because (@517stephanie) January 24, 2018

#ThisIsUs just destroyed the entire crock pot industry! @NBCThisisUs — Brandon Witcher (@theREALbwitcher) January 24, 2018

Here's hoping they don't take a similar approach when it comes to the other home device at fault in Jack's final fate — the not-so-alarming smoke detector. (Really, don't get rid of those! But do get batteries for them.)

The official Crock-Pot Facebook page even responded to comments from "This Is Us" fans Wednesday afternoon: "Jack Pearson was our Valentine so we equally understand your pain with his loss. We love him and we love you too ❤️. Don’t further add to our heartbreak by no longer using Crock-Pot® Slow Cookers, rest assured our products have been generationally tested by your family and friends. DM us with any questions, and we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards!"

"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted a friendly reminder:

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

As it is, this slow-cooker situation is shaping up to leave a lot people in need of another kitchen essential to take the place of the old standby.

What if the entire emotional arc of #ThisIsUs were just an extended infomercial for @InstantPot? — Allison Adato (@editgirlnyc) January 24, 2018

After watching tonight's episode of This Is Us, was anyone else's very first thought, "my instant pot would never betray me like that!"? Lol #greatshow #ThisIsUs — D... (@girlonfilm69) January 24, 2018

Last nights episode brought to you buy: Smoke detectors that work and the Instant Pot #Jackwouldstillbealive #ThisIsUs — Maureen Gemerek Shea (@Chez4kids) January 24, 2018

Sure, the Instant Pot can function as a slow cooker (as well as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and much more), but it never could have killed Jack Pearson — mostly due to the fact that it hadn't been invented in the '90s — and that's what's important.