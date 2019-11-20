'This Is Us' fall finale just raised a bunch of new questions

So. Many. Questions.

Tuesday night’s fall finale of “This Is Us” has fans scratching their heads wondering what exactly is going on with the Pearson family. In an episode that ended with a flurry of developments, it’s hard to pinpoint the biggest one, which is a testament to the show’s ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Let’s try to sort it out, shall we?

Rebecca's health is a growing concern for Randall. NBC

What's going on with Rebecca?

Rebecca had repeatedly brushed off Randall’s concerns about her health, but his suspicions proved correct. She went to a movie on Thanksgiving and after Randall apologized to her for harping on her health, she admitted that she couldn’t remember what movie she had gone to see while she watched the previews. She said she needed to see a doctor, leaving us to wonder what exactly the problem is. It’s an issue that is likely going to be front and center as the season progresses, especially since a flash-forward showed Rebecca getting confused and needing police to take her to the family’s cabin.

"So much of this show is about memory and about looking back," executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. So the idea that one of our characters would be faced with this incredibly scary illness where you begin to lose that and that begins to fade away felt very in keeping with the themes of the show."

So, does she have Alzheimer's or another form of dementia? "We’re not giving an exact medical medical diagnosis just yet, but she’s definitely on that path," Aptaker said.

Fatherhood beckons for Kevin. NBC

Kevin’s going to be a dad?!

Kevin has previously talked about his desire to be a father — heck, it led to his breakup with Zoe — and it came to the forefront again in the fall finale when he said he wants to be married and expecting a child by the time he’s 40. Randall responded that’s only nine months away. In that flash-forward, Kevin said that he has a pregnant fiancée. Who’s the mother? Cassidy seems like the obvious choice, but is it too obvious? Kevin also reminded Rebecca that he and Randall aren’t speaking, a twist that leaves viewers pondering just what caused the fallout.

"We’ll see the rift, see the falling-out, see how it all happens over the back half of the season and into the beginning of next," Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. "It’s all coming up in the very immediate future for the show; this isn’t something that’s going to be a long wait."

Kate is not pleased with Toby. NBC

What's happening with Kate and Toby's marriage?

Toby was disappointed to learn that he didn’t actually feed baby Jack his first solid food, the latest crack in the armor that is Kate and Toby’s marriage. Kate confided in Beth that she can’t stand CrossFit Toby — you know, the new and improved Toby who’s whipped himself into shape. Her troubles were magnified when she accidentally saw a text message on his phone from someone in his CrossFit group saying, “Don’t let her bring you down. Here for you.” It’s easy to assume it’s about her, but is it?

Beth feels threatened by Deja's mom. NBC

What's Deja's future with the Pearson family?

Deja’s mother, Shauna, visited Randall and Beth’s home for Thanksgiving and Beth was dismayed when she discovered that Shauna was doing well and had connected with Deja as they reminisced. Beth told Kate she felt threatened by the relationship because while Randall may be the only father Deja has known, she does have a mother and that’s not a relationship Beth can replace. Will Shauna remain a presence in Deja’s life? And will that cause any friction with Beth?

Aptaker hints she may indeed stick around. "But now that Shauna has proved herself in a way, I see no reason why she can’t be a bit more of a part of Deja’s life if that’s something that Deja wants?" he told Entertainment Weekly.

So when will we get answers to all our burning questions? Tune in to NBC on Jan. 14 when "This Is Us" returns.