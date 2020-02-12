This empowering moment on 'This Is Us' had fans cheering

Sign up for our newsletter

Tuesday night’s episode of “This Is Us” did a deep dive into Kate’s dark past, but it also featured a moment of warmth between her and mom Rebecca.

While attending a retreat for families with blind children with Kate (Toby stayed home while their marital woes deepened), Rebecca decided they should go for a swim at night, which didn't sit well with her daughter. That didn't deter her mom, though.

For the people in the back. 🗣️ WE ARE GORGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/wl17HZoF2q — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 12, 2020

"You're fat, I'm ancient. We’re gorgeous," Rebecca declared in a sweet moment of empowerment.

The line struck a chord with fans.

One of my favorite #ThisIsUs quotes ever! — Felicia Oliver (@fewriter) February 12, 2020

We all got something but can’t let it define us!! — Julie Belcher (@savygrl) February 12, 2020

Perhaps the best line ever written. If you wait until you are good enough, it will simply never happen. — Barbara Devine (@SoVeryWorthIt) February 12, 2020

The pair did indeed hit the pool and continued to bond when Rebecca opened up about her mild cognitive impairment, maintaining a positive outlook while talking about her health.

"I am strong. You made me strong." pic.twitter.com/ggp9J3qhH9 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 12, 2020

"The diagnosis has made me feel more powerful. I'm more fun," she said. "'Cause I'm not sweating the small stuff. I don't know how much longer I have before things might get worse. I'm done being sad and I'm done feeling worried. I feel, feel OK."

Her vitality and attitude certainly had an impact on Kate.

Shout-out to all of the Rebeccas in our lives. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/dUE8QcdFSV — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 12, 2020

"I'm strong. You made me strong," she told Rebecca before they hugged.

They would continue bonding even more when they performed a karaoke version of Alanis Morisette’s “Ironic.”

We even learned that Rebecca coined the nickname "Bug" for Kate because she loved bugs — especially lightning bugs — as a little girl.

While the episode centered on teenage Kate’s destructive and abusive relationship with first boyfriend Marc and her crumbling marriage to Toby, the heartwarming interactions with Rebecca presented a nice change of pace, considering she had always seemed to have more of a connection with her father than her mother.

BEAUTIFUL moments between mom & daughter..I'm loving it...💗💗 — Raheme *BlackBarbie* Biddle (Rah-Barbie) (@BiddleRaheme) February 12, 2020

"BEAUTIFUL moments between mom & daughter..I'm loving it...," one fan commented on Twitter.