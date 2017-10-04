Watch the cast of 'This Is Us' play a wild game of 'Never Have I Ever'

share tweet pin email

We just can't get enough of "This Is Us" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"! Fortunately, we don't have to, because the two came together in a hilarious, slightly weird segment from DeGeneres' bonus content YouTube series "Show Me More" show Tuesday.

And we'd like to emphasize the weird, even though everybody was laughing.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown (who play father, mother and son respectively on the time-shifting show) stopped by to play a round or two of "Never Have I Ever," and here's what we learned:

Moore has never jammed to her own tunes.

It's true! But Ventimiglia and Brown had a hard time believing that the pop singer-turned-actress could have resisted the charms of her own music. "It never came on the radio, and you're like, 'Oh, yeah!'" asked Ventimiglia in surprise.

"No, yeah, no," said Moore, who clearly found the idea embarrassing. Well, we wouldn't!

Brown has had a sex dream about a co-star.

Ventimiglia remained coy ("What job we talkin' about?" he quipped), despite his being known for having dated some co-stars in the past like Alexis Bledel from "Gilmore Girls." But Brown one-upped him by admitting he has had "special" dreams about ... Moore. His on-screen mother. "Oh, mommy," he crooned into her neck.

YouTube Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown on "Show Me More Show."

TMI, Sterling! TMI!

None has ever felt as close to their castmates on a show as they do on "This Is Us."

For this, Moore got a kiss on the cheek from both of her co-stars! "I'll take it!" she said. "It's true, this is the best job I've ever had."

We can tell!

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.