We already know that “This Is Us” moves viewers. Now, we know the show’s stars can move, period.

On Wednesday, Sterling K. Brown posted a video of him and several of castmates on set getting in on the “Smeeze” dance, which has gone viral on TikTok.

In Brown’s clip, which he also shared on Twitter, he's joined by Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas as they strut their stuff.

“A family that smeezes together...,” he captioned the video, which has garnered more than six million views on TikTok.

While we are mesmerized by this crew, we also can't help but wonder where Milo Ventimiglia is. The Pearson clan is just not complete without him!

Moore also couldn't resist posting the video.

“Clearly we have no fun at all on set...,” she wrote.

"This Is Us" puts fans through the ringer with its emotional storylines, so maybe they need to dance to blow off some steam.

In 2018, Brown and Watson, who play husband and wife on the NBC series, cut a rug when they got in on Shiggy's "In My Feelings" challenge.

"Gotta #DoTheShiggy with the Mrs!,” he captioned the video on Twitter.