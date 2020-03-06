The Pearsons are very rarely in sync about everything going on with the family, but they sure are when it comes to busting a move.

To help celebrate wrapping up production on the fourth season of their show, several “This Is Us” stars posted a video of the cast doing the “Out West” dance, in which they get down to the Jackboys song featuring Young Thug.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas team up with young stars Eris Baker, Faithe Herman and Lyric Ross for the dance. In the middle of the video, Justin Hartley walks out and has a look of confusion as he watches his on-screen family.

“That’s a production wrap on season 4!!” Brown wrote.

#OutWest with the fam at the season finale taping,” Metz captioned her post.

"Going (out west) with a bang! That’s a wrap on season 4!” Moore wrote.

Conspicuously absent is Milo Ventimiglia, who, perhaps not so coincidentally, didn’t appear in the video last week when several cast members did the “Smeeze” dance.

If you watch “This Is Us,” you know it seems there’s nothing his character, Jack, can’t do, so maybe this is his way of telling viewers he can’t dance. Or maybe there's some sort of hidden message about Jack's arc on the drama. Or maybe Ventimigilia just had something else to do and we're reading too much into it.

Whatever the reason, the show’s stars have showed they can get down, even before they did the "Smeeze" dance.

In 2018, Brown and Watson took part in Shiggy's "In My Feelings" challenge, proving acting is only one of their skills.

“This Is Us” returns with an all-new episode next Tuesday and only time will tell if the cast will be dancing for joy.