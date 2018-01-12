'This Is Us' actor who plays young Kevin Pearson almost missed his audition

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" fans know the talented young actors who play the Big Three as kids are a huge part of the show's appeal — but one of those young stars almost didn't make his audition.

Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC drama, had to cancel an important appointment in order to try out for the role back in 2015.

Logan Shroyer plays the teen Kevin Pearson on NBC's "This Is Us."

"It was Halloween night, if not the day after, that I got the call about the audition and I almost didn’t go. It was super last minute," Shroyer, 18, told People magazine. "I had a dentist appointment that I ended up canceling because I was like, 'I have to do this.'"

It's a good thing he did! The Redondo Beach, California, native so impressed the show's casting directors, he landed the part after just one audition — even if he did have to alter his appearance a bit.

"Then the next afternoon, I got a call in the afternoon. I was like, 'You booked it. You need to go to Beverly Hills right now. You need to make sure your hair looks '90s and you need to make sure you can get contacts fitted to match Justin Hartley’s (brown) eyes,'" the naturally blue-eyed actor recalled.

Shroyer, who's getting plenty of screen time in Season 2 as viewers learn more about Kevin's painful teen years, calls landing the role "the biggest blessing ever."

As for "This Is Us" storylines, the young actor says he's thrilled fans will finally get to see one major scene.

"Jack’s death. It’s a real thing that people are going to see and it’ll be great, it’ll be crazy, it’ll be heartbreaking," he shared. "Reading these scripts, oh my gosh, has been overwhelming. I think people are going to be really, really impressed and happy. Or really unhappy because Jack’s dying. It’s not exactly something to celebrate."