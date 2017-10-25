'This Is Us' actor Chris Sullivan reveals 3 secrets from the set

We'll take any secret we can get the cast of "This Is Us" to spill, and fortunately for us, Chris Sullivan is ready to dish.
The actor, who stars as the boyfriend to Kate Pearson (played by Chrissy Metz), stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY Wednesday and shared three nuggets from the "This Is Us" set. (And no, Jack's death is not one of them but we'll never stop asking!)
'This Is Us' actor Chris Sullivan on plot twists and the bond that unites the castPlay Video - 4:54
Here are the three juicy tidbits he shared:
- Sterling K. Brown, who plays Kate's on-screen brother Randall, can sing! “He has a wonderful baritone," Sullivan said, adding that he often hears musical theater music in Brown's trailer and that the actor's not one to shy away from singing "Frozen" or music from the Broadway show "Wicked."
- Mandy Moore, who plays mom Rebecca Pearson, has a unique way of getting into character. “Right before she starts a take, she does this full-body shake,” says Sullivan. Sounds like a nice way to shake off any nerves!
- As for Metz, the two have an odd way of showing their bond when the cameras aren't rolling. “Chrissy and I communicate in two Southern characters a lot of the time," Sullivan said. "For no reason except we’re a couple of idiots." We disagree — but we'd love to hear those accents!