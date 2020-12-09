UNLV quarterback apologizes for racy 'Below Deck' sushi stunt

The quarterback for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Max Gilliam, apologized Monday for eating sushi off a nude model during an episode of the Bravo reality show "Below Deck."

The signal caller appeared on the series that chronicles life aboard a luxurious, chartered yacht, in an episode that aired last month, "Max and Dax's Excellent Adventure."

"I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from," Gilliam tweeted.

"While it was not my idea nor any of my friends [sic] ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers."

Charter guests eat sushi off a nude model in an episode of "Below Deck." Courtesy of Bravo

Gilliam said he feared his brush with reality TV fame would cast UNLV in an unfavorable light.

"This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football," he added.

Gilliam is a senior from Thousand Oaks, California, and he previously attended Saddleback College and the University of California, Berkeley.

UNLV is 0-5 in what had been a highly anticipated season, playing in brand new Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

A representative for Bravo declined comment Tuesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.