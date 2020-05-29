Tyra Banks says controversial 'Top Model' clips make her 'cringe'

On the one hand, all of this free time during quarantine has turned up some amazing Tyra Banks historical clips — like the "fight" she and Will Smith once had on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

On the other hand, all of this free time has also resurfaced a few clips Banks doesn't find so delightful at all.

Tyra Banks with "America's Next Top Model" winner Danielle Evans in 2006. Rob Loud / WireImage

One of those scenes is from "America's Next Top Model" in 2006, where she ribbed a contestant who steadfastly refused to remove the gap from her teeth. In another moment from 2009, she encouraged models to darken their skin. Those clips resurfaced earlier this month, and she later tweeted about the "insensitivity" behind her remarks.

But Banks isn't done with her mea culpas about the incident.

"Yes, I apologized for it," she told Entertainment Tonight about the skin-darkening clip. "Because we put it out and even me just watching it after, I was like, 'Oh, this ain't right,' We felt like our skin is beautiful, let's paint the world our color. And then when we saw it, we were like, 'Oh no, this excuses other people to do this in a negative way.'"

She noted that at the time she devoted part of an episode of her talk show, "The Tyra Banks Show," which ran from 2005 to 2011.

"I did an entire segment on what we did," she said. "What we did was wrong, and we apologized for it. But not everybody saw that. There's a whole new generation of people that didn't grow up with my show and didn't see that."

Tyra Banks, in 2019. GC Images

She says that when she watches the incident where she discusses Season 6 winner Dani Evans' teeth, "I cringe."

"I cringe through the eyes of today," she added.

On May 8, she wrote on Twitter after seeing the resurfaced comments, "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."

It's good to know that Banks is still growing and changing... and respecting those who don't want to change their bodies at the same time.