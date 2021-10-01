Tyra Banks knows that many "Dancing with the Stars" viewers didn't exactly like the dress she wore on this week's episode, but the TV host frankly doesn't care.

In a new interview with James Corden, the supermodel laughs off the criticism she's received after rocking a larger-than-life gown that many haters are comparing to something out of the film "Jurassic Park."

We can't stop staring at this statement frock. Eric McCandless / ABC

"People were commenting online that you had taken inspiration from 'Jurassic Park.' It is kind of uncanny. Was this part of the thought process?" Corden asked the model.

The DWTS host definitely turned heads in the dep red high-low gown that featured some serious wing detailing, but it reminded her more of a peacock than a dinosaur at first. But when she saw a flood of social media posts referencing "Jurassic Park" and her dress, she decided to get in on the fun and started referring to her dress as "Ty-rassic Park."

"Then my stylist was like 'Yeah, we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started," she told Corden.

Still, the 47-year-old hardly feels like the butt of the joke. In fact, she's proud of the buzz she caused by standing out instead of blending in.

"I don't really care, child, because different is what? Better than better," she said. "I don't have time to be pretty and in a normal dress because nobody's gonna say anything about a pretty dress."

As she's done throughout her career, Banks prefers to make a statement with her style and create a larger conversation about fashion.

"You've gotta push it and go for it," she said.

Banks might believe that different is "better than better" but Corden had a fun time turning her motto on its head while she talked about one of her mother's unique habits. The model was explaining that her mom lives with her now and helps her take care of her son York Banks Asla, who she welcomed via surrogate in 2016. But she said she often spoils him a bit too much.

"I'm like 'Mom, stop feeding my son ice cream for dinner. He needs to have dinner first and then dessert,'" she said. "We just moved her bed out of her bedroom and there were about 27 ice cream wrappers underneath her bed."

Corden admitted that he kind of admires her mom's messy habit and said she's a "dream woman."

"It's a crazy woman," Banks countered.

"No, you know what it is? It's different," Corden said and Banks broke out in a fit of laughter.