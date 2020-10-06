Tyra Banks announces the wrong bottom 2 couples in chaotic 'DWTS' moment

Whoops!

There was some unexpected drama in the ballroom on “Dancing With the Stars” last night when host Tyra Banks accidentally announced the wrong couples facing elimination.

It all went down in the last few minutes of the live show, when Banks was revealing which dancing duos were in the bottom two, and which were safe.

Banks told “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, that they were safe. Meanwhile, she told football player Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd that they were in the bottom two along with Anne Heche and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe.

The judges also seemed surprised by the mix-up. Eric McCandless / ABC

However, she soon realized there had been a mistake. Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were actually in the bottom two, not Davis and Murgatroyd — and in an unexpected moment, Banks had to call Aldama back on stage to face elimination.

"Please come back, have Monica come back,” she said. “There has been an error in our control room … This is live TV. This is the craziness of live TV. I'm so sorry.”

Banks added, "I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong."

It was a nail-biting moment for Aldama and Chmerkovskiy but in the end, they still escaped the bottom two, as the judges sent home Heche and Motsepe instead.

“Again, we apologize for this, this is live TV, we’re all human,” Banks said as she closed out the show.

Later, she talked about the mistake on Twitter.

Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 6, 2020

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through,” she wrote.

This recent flub reminded many viewers of another famous live television blunder: the time Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe competition in 2015.

Harvey first announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo as the winner during the live broadcast, but the winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. In an awkward moment, Miss Colombia had to relinquish her crown to Miss Philippines after thinking she had already won.

“I'd like to apologize wholeheartedly to Miss Colombia & Miss Philippines for my huge mistake,” Harvey tweeted after the ceremony. “I feel terrible.”

“#DWTS just pulled a Steve Harvey,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“#DWTS just had a Steve Harvey moment!!!” another Twitter user chimed in.

The most notorious live TV snafu in recent memory, though, was probably during the 2017 Oscars, when an envelope mix-up led presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce that “La La Land” had won Best Picture, when the winner was actually “Moonlight.”

Long story short, mistakes can happen during a live broadcast, and Banks handled this "DWTS" mix-up like a pro.

And following her brief elimination scare, Aldama says she’s thrilled for another shot at the Mirrorball trophy.

“Whew! What a crazy night! I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be here another week on this amazing journey at DWTS,” she wrote on Instagram after last night’s eventful episode. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with encouraging words. I’m going to work really hard this week for all of you!”