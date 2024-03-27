Brittany Snow is opening up about processing her divorce from ex-husband Tyler Stanaland.

The actor and the real estate agent, seen in “Selling the OC”, started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020. About two years later, in September 2022, they announced in a since-deleted Instagram statement that they were separating.

Their divorce news came after Season One of “Selling the OC” premiered. In a few episodes of the Netflix series, Stanaland, a former pro surfer, was shown developing close relationships with some of the other real estate agents. Fellow cast member Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him in one off-camera moment. She later apologized to him on camera and he confirmed on an episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast that they nearly kissed twice.

It was also implied that he had a flirtatious relationship with co-star Alex Hall. During Season Two, Stanaland and Hall shared a kiss in a hot tub.

Snow spoke about her divorce and watching her ex’s behavior on the show during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast March 27. The 38-year-old, who said she tries to keep her personal relationships private, recalled going through a public scandal.

She said the “hardest part” of the situation was not having the public reaction that some expected.

“I don’t have the anger that I think that people wanted me to have…I just didn’t even want to go there,” she explained.

Snow confirmed she watched episodes of the Netflix reality show.

“Of course I saw it,” she said. “I watched it with my dog.”

“I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn’t see any of it. To trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character’ ... I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them," she said.

When "Call her Daddy" host Alex Cooper asked if Snow watched the episodes alone, she simply nodded. “Whatever! Now I can laugh about it because it’s insane and it’s so funny,” the “Pitch Perfect” star added.

She said some of the headlines surrounding Stanaland and his actions on the show were true. But she said the articles about their breakup didn’t capture the love that the two of them shared.

“There was a marriage. There was so much love and I think that that gray is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just like ‘he did this’ and ‘she did this,’” Snow said.

She continued, “And I think that’s what I would want to, I guess, put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it.”

Cooper chimed in to ask if Snow knew the person involved in cheating rumors.

“Um, which one?” Snow replied, laughing, before adding that she did not know any of the people allegedly involved with her husband.

"I did not know what was going on. I think, as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking," Snow said.

Snow recalled going to a friend’s house for support after the breakup.

The “John Tucker Must Die” star then gave advice to those going through a similar situation, or who might be struggling to move on.

“It doesn’t happen right away because the shock in the nervous system and the breakdown of the familiar system of safety is destroyed because the person is your home. Your home is burnt,” she explained.

She encouraged listeners to stop idealizing their former partners so they can fully understand why the relationship didn’t work.

Following their divorce, Snow has focused on her acting career and has multiple projects lined up. She will next appear in Season Two of Netflix’s “The Night Agent,” Variety reported. She is also set to star in a new Starz drama series called “The Hunting Wives,” according to the publication.

Stanaland revealed to People in October 2023 that he was leaving the Oppenheim Group to join his father, John Stanaland, at the Douglas Elliman agency.

Jason Oppenheim previously announced in January 2023 on Instagram that “Selling the OC” was renewed for Season Three. Netflix has not confirmed a return date.

When asked about his involvement with the show, Stanaland told People, “‘Selling the OC’ revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Stanaland for comment and has not heard back at the time of publication.