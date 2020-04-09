As the latest unemployment numbers show, people across the country are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. That's why actor and director Tyler Perry helped out grocery shoppers in two hard-hit cities in the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the “Madea” star and creator paid for customers' groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie locations during shopping hours for seniors and high-risk individuals, the company said. In Atlanta, he picked up the tab at 44 Kroger stores.

Tyler Perry paid for seniors' groceries in Atlanta and New Orleans Wednesday morning. Raymond Dawson / Kroger

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” Felix Turner, a Kroger spokesman in Atlanta, said in a statement. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude.”

Tyler Perry bought groceries for senior and high-risk shoppers in 44 Krogers locations in Atlanta. Raymond Dawson / Kroger

The generous gesture began when shoppers at Winn-Dixie received a piece of paper that read "Random Act of Kindness," NBC Louisiana affiliate WDSU reported. At checkout, they found out their groceries were fully paid for.

Tyler Perry bought groceries for Winn-Dixie customers during shopping hours for senior and high-risk individuals in his hometown of New Orleans. Winn-Dixie

In both cities, customers took to social media to thank the entertainment mogul.

"Thank you @tylerperry for paying for my mom's groceries this morning," wrote one Twitter user.

"Retired NOLA public school teacher who can’t THANK YOU enough for your RAOK this morning at the grocery!!! It means SO much!!!" tweeted another, adding the hashtag #Gratefulforyourthoughtfulness.

"Thank you for your kindness today. I went shopping in Metairie, Louisiana this morning and your wave a goodness was felt. You put a smile on face and in my heart. God bless!" added a third.

The movie producer's generosity came days after he gave out $21,000 in tips to out-of-work servers at an Atlanta restaurant, according to local reports.