Tyler James Williams calls out ‘very dangerous’ ‘culture’ of speculating about people’s sexuality

Tyler James Williams marked the start of Pride Month with a statement speaking out against speculation of his sexuality.

The “Abbott Elementary” star shared a statement to his Instagram story June 4, which began, “Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me.”

“I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote. “Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

Tyler James Williams at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in February. Unique Nicole / FilmMagic

The "Everybody Hates Chris" actor noted that this speculation can make everyday conversations "feel less safe" for members of the LGBTQ community and those who are still figuring out their sexualities.

He added that it also "reinforces an archetype" that can limit individual expression. The 30-year-old said that he aims to use his platform to “push back against those archetypes.”

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way,” he wrote. “And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggle with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

He then addressed his “queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals” and shared a message of support, writing, “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

“As an ally I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves,” he concluded the statement.