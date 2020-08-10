Some rock tracks pack musical moments that really stick with you — the second Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” shifts from a ballad to a banger, that part of “Hotel California” when the Eagles break into dueling guitar solos and, of course, the instant Phil Collins drops his iconic drum fill in the final third of “In the Air Tonight.”

But while those moments may be unforgettable to classic rock fans, they remain undiscovered to many younger music lovers, like Tim and Fred Williams.

At least until now! The Gen Z twins just listened to that 1981 Collins’ song for the first time, and they recorded their reaction to the song that’s had fans enthusiastically playing the air drums for decades.

At first the Williams brothers simply nodded their heads in time with the music while the slow burn song played out, occasionally pressing pause to really let the mood sink in and offer their takes on the tune.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It’s clear they liked what they heard, until about three minutes in — when they suddenly loved it.

That drum fill — you know the one — left both brothers excited, open-mouthed and reeling back.

“I ain’t never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes into a song!” Fred exclaimed. “That was good. That’s unique.”

"Y’all didn’t prepare us for that!" Tim added.

In short, they were sold on it, and their great reactions earned some pretty impression reactions on social media from music fans who appreciated the opportunity to relive that feeling right along with them.

This made me smile & laugh & just...feel wonderful.



I have LOVED that Phil Collins song for decades. It BLEW ME AWAY too when I first heard it, just like these young men.



I suppose, in these times of disconnection, seeing a true bond through a musical experience uplifted me https://t.co/Gk5Rm4gdBH — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 7, 2020

"This made me smile & laugh & just...feel wonderful," one wrote. "I have LOVED that Phil Collins song for decades. It BLEW ME AWAY too when I first heard it, just like these young men. I suppose, in these times of disconnection, seeing a true bond through a musical experience uplifted me."

This has gone viral, but I’m posting anyway ‘cause it makes me smile. And if you haven’t seen it yet, maybe it’ll make you smile. And Phil has jumped to the top of iTunes ‘cause new folks are discovering and old folk are remembering how dope this song is. pic.twitter.com/fVBnedJP91 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 8, 2020

And director Ava DuVernay tweeted, "This has gone viral, but I’m posting anyway ‘cause it makes me smile. And if you haven’t seen it yet, maybe it’ll make you smile."

She's on to something there, but positive attention on Twitter is nothing new for these guys.

The Williams brothers have a whole series of “First Time Hearing” videos on their YouTube channel, TwinsthenewTrend, where they’ve shared their reactions to vintage hits from The Carpenters, ELO, Tom Jones and Dolly Parton, who tweeted her own take in response their "Jolene" video.

No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two 😂 @Twinsthenewtren - Team Dolly 🦋 https://t.co/T7Bt6ULlw2 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 7, 2020

"No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two," she wrote.

Only time will tell if Collins offers up his impression of their recent clip, which has over 3 million views already, but he likely appreciates the attention the viral video has brought to his hit. As of Monday morning, almost 40 years after its release, “In the Air Tonight” is at No. 4 on the iTunes Top 10 songs chart.