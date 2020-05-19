'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, found dead with girlfriend

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor known for starring in "Twilight," and his girlfriend were found dead at their Las Vegas residence, a spokesperson from the Clark County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Boyce was 30 and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was 27. They were found on Wednesday and a cause of death has not been announced.

“I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne wrote on Facebook Sunday. "I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.”

Boyce played Tyler Crowley, a high school student who inadvertently brings the two leads together when he nearly runs over Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car in the 2008 film "Twilight." He also acted in a short film titled "Cowboy." Yet, Boyce had aspirations beyond acting and hoped to open up his own restaurant, said Wayne.

"He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc.," Wayne wrote. "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her baby son, Egypt.