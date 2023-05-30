See Zooey Deschanel with big, blond hair — and no bangs

Who's that girl? It's ... Zooey Deschanel?

The former “New Girl” star looks nearly unrecognizable in new pictures in which she swapped out her signature brown hair and bangs for some big, blond curls and a middle part.

Deschanel captioned the post, “Who’s she?”

In the first photo, the 43-year-old captures a mirror selfie with a phone featuring a cheetah-print case. She gives a slight smirk while leaning over a chair with her bombshell look, sporting a blue top and black jacket.

The second of the two pictures gives a similar vibe as Deschanel poses in what appears to be a dressing room mirror with her hand on her hip.

“New Girl” fans easily had some fun with the new look, channeling the show’s theme song with comments like, “Who’s that girl?” and “It's not Jess,” referencing her character's name.

“That’s Katie … Jess’s alter ego,” one person commented, referring to an episode in which Jess pretends to be a man’s blind date named Katie to keep seeing him.

“That’s indeed a new girl,” one commenter summed up.

This wasn't the first time Deschanel has stunned her Instagram followers with a fresh look.

In March 2021, the actor poked fun at herself with another mirror selfie, but without her signature bangs. In text overlaying the photo, she wrote, “Proof I have a forehead.”

“For all the doubters…” she wrote in the caption.

“Okay Katy Perry nice try, bring Zooey back,” one person commented, referring to Deschanel’s resemblance to the pop star.

Another person wrote, “I was legit scrolling and thought ‘who is this bangless individual who kind of looks like (Zooey Deschanel)?”

Before arriving at her signature long brown locks and bangs that she rocked throughout “New Girl,” Deschanel attempted a myriad of styles.

In the early 2000s, she sported a short blond bob, as well as red hair with a middle part. Within about 10 years, Deschanel transitioned to a shoulder-length brunette look with side-sweeping bangs during the 2010s before arriving at her notable style.