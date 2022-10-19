Zoe Saldana says 'From Scratch' helped her understand her own family

Warning: This post contains spoilers about "From Scratch."

Zoe Saldana wanted to get her feet back on planet Earth.

After being in space and in the science fiction world, the actor had “a growing desire to explore other territories," she told TODAY.

The 44-year-old did just that by starring in and executive producing the upcoming Netflix series “From Scratch," out Oct. 21.

The eight-episode drama is based on actor Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir, “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” about piecing her life back together after her Italian husband, Saro, dies from a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.

“The last nine years of my career, I feel like I’ve been having babies, raising my beautiful boys and just doing a lot of franchises,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avatar” star told TODAY at the Netflix and Elle Latinas in Hollywood luncheon. “And even though I’m very happy, so proud to be in space, I love science fiction, in the last couple of years there was this growing desire to explore other territories.”

Exploring a vulnerable and human story became very important for the actor, especially after Reese Witherspoon hand-picked her to star in the miniseries.

Saldana said the two megastars met at a casual dinner during which Witherspoon brought up the book, which was a Reese's Book Club pick.

Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine media company have been trailblazing in Hollywood, adapting books like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Big Little Lies“ into films and TV shows.

Offering her the lead role, Saldana knew that she had to “jump at it.”

“Not only that with an open heart but with an open mind because you’re there to learn, you’re there to grow,” she said. “And you’re there to also pay it forward when that opportunity does present itself.”

“From Scratch,” the series, follows Saldana as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American studying abroad in Sicily, Italy, who not only falls in love with the sights and culture but with a Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). Their romance is challenged by their different cultural backgrounds and Lino’s unexpected health issues.

Saldana as Amy Wheeler and Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano in "From Scratch." JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX / JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

Saldana has experienced the death of a loved one. When she was 9 years old, her father, Aridio Saldana, died.

“I lost my dad, so I remember grief from my 9-year-old self and looking up at my mother, I saw how difficult it was for her,” she said. “So the book really kind of opened that scope of what it’s like to lose a partner. I know what it’s like to lose a dad, but not what it’s like to lose your partner.”

Saldana has been married to Margo Perego Saldana since 2013. Like her fictional husband in "From Scratch," Saldana's real husband is from Italy.

Saldana explained how after someone dies, the person's family and caregiver also loses a part of themselves after “they’ve dedicated a huge chunk of their lives to care for somebody."

“When that battle is lost, it’s not just that life that has been lost, everyone around that life has lost as well,” she said. “Having to sort of stay behind can sometimes be just as grueling. It almost feels like it’s a double death, and having to continue living, and finding reasons to live and reasons to smile again, that’s what the (story) is about.”

The material was heavy, she shared, and it wasn’t easy to film. But it was about being selfless and telling the Locke family’s story “with the utmost integrity, so that they can look back and have some kind of closure.”

The actor poses for a photo at the Netflix and Elle event. Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

“But also know that what they had was so real, so it was a risk and a challenge worth doing,” she added.

In 2019, Locke spoke with TODAY about how after her husband’s death in 2012, she and their daughter, Zoela, headed to his hometown in Sicily to heal.

“Our friendship (with Saro's family) became deeper and greater because we got to see parts of each other that we might not have been asked to step forward but for the illness,” the “Never Have I Ever” actor said, adding, “I think he’s smiling back on us today.”

While talking to TODAY, Saldana also shared that many times people aren't taught to grieve, but sharing stories like this is important.

“We’re not taught to live in that place, as a society, as cultures. And I think it’s important for us to create tools for each other,” she said. “I think that the only way to get through something like that is just by walking through it, surrendering to all the fields.”