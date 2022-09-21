Zach Shallcross named newest 'Bachelor'

Tuesday evening, ABC named former "Bachelorette" love interest Zach Shallcross as the newest "Bachelor."

Shallcross, who was one of the final contestants for "Bachelorette" Rachel Recchia on the most recent season of the show, will have his pick from what is surely a bevy of beautiful women on the 27th season of "The Bachelor."

ABC made the announcement at the "After the Rose" live event on Sept. 20, which featured Recchia, fellow Season 19 bachelorette Gabby Windey, their respective final picks and, of course, Shallcross.

“There’s no words. I’m just taking this in right now," he said after he was announced as the upcoming reality show romantic lead. "This is pretty incredible."

Shallcross added that despite his recent on-screen breakup, he's still looking for and open to love.

"I’m ready to find my person and my best friend," he said. "That breakup didn’t deter it."

The 26-year-old California tech worker won over viewers' hearts with his polite manners, soft side and graceful heartbreak when he elected to leave in the episode that aired on Sept. 13. He told Recchia he had been feeling "coldness" after the Fantasy Suites.

His bio on the network's website describes him as an "old-fashioned romantic" with "a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman."

"Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated," his bio reads. "Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!"

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross "After the Rose." Craig Sjodin / ABC

The show concept typically features just one man or woman with their pick of a partner from a large initial group of options. As the season progresses, the lead whittles down their love interests to a final few and hopes for a neat engagement in the season finale. Most seasons of the show end with a ring, but typically never make it down the aisle.

In fact, after 20 years and more than 40 seasons, there are fewer than 10 couples who met on the show that are still together.