Zach Shallcross is on the hunt for his soulmate once again! The former "Bachelorette" contestant wasn't lucky in love when he appeared on the ABC dating show last season, but he's giving it another go as the latest star of "The Bachelor."

Lucky for us, we don't have to wait long to watch the 26-year-old tech executive begin his quest for romance. The 27th season of "The Bachelor" premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and from the looks of the trailer, there will be plenty of romance and drama.

As a contestant on "The Bachelorette," Shallcross had chemistry with Rachel Recchia, but their romance didn't go the distance and he ultimately decided to leave the show towards the end of the season.

This time around, the California native will be putting his heart on the line to find "the one," and there are 30 ladies vying for his attention. Per the tech executive's bio, he's looking for a connection similar to the one his parents have (which he characterizes as "true love").

If Shallcross is truly seeking a soulmate, he might have luck with Aly, a “Southern sweetheart” and “hopeless romantic” who is ready for marriage, per her ABC bio.

The self-described "family man at heart" could also vibe with Anastasia, who comes from a "big, loving Greek family," or or Becca, who says her mom is the person she “loves most in this world.” If Shallcross is looking for a bit of excitement, thrill-seeker Ariel might be a great match.

Read on for photos of all 30 women. We'll be updating this cast list as the show goes on – so you can see who stays and who goes.

Aly, 26

Aly. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Healthcare strategy project manager

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Anastasia, 30

Anastasia. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Senior content marketing manager

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Ariel, 28

Ariel. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Freelance marketing

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Bailey, 27

Bailey. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Executive Recruiter

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Becca, 25

Becca. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Nursing student

Hometown: Burbank, Calif.

Brianna, 24

Brianna. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Jersey City, NJ

Brooklyn, 25

Brooklyn Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Dental Lab Tech

Hometown: Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27

Cara Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Corporate recruiter

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Cat, 26

Cat Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Professional dancer

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26

Charity Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Child and family therapist

Hometown: Columbus, Ga.

Christina, 25

Christina. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Content creator

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25

Davia Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Marketing manager

Hometown: Spartanburg, S.C.

Gabi, 25

Gabi Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Account executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26

Genevie. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Neonatal nurse

Hometown: Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24

Greer Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Holland, 24

Holland. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Insurance marketer

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Jess, 23

Jess Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: E-Commerce coordinator

Hometown: Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaity, 27

Kaity. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: ER nurse

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26

Katherine Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Registered nurse

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30

Kimberly Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Hospitality manager

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25

Kylee Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Postpartum nurse

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Lekha, 29

Lekha Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Financial advisor

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26

Madison Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Business owner

Hometown: Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24

Mercedes Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Non-profit owner

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 23

Olivia L. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Patient care technician

Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25

Olivia M. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Stylist

Hometown: Cinncinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 28

Sonia Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Project manager

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23

Vanessa Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Restaurant marketer

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.

Victoria J.

Victoria J. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Makeup artist

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29

Viktoria E. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Occupation: Nanny

Hometown: Vienna, Austria