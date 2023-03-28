Are Zach and Kaity still together after that 'Bachelor' finale?

At the end of Season 27 of "The Bachelor," Zach Shallcross chose to walk into the sunset with Kaity Biggar.

Both Zach and Kaity are based in Austin. Their hometowns date was a preview of what their life together might be like. But has it happened?

During the "After the Final Rose" special, the former bachelor and Kaity gave an update as to their relationship. The answer is — drumroll — yes!

Host Jesse Palmer congratulated the couple for looking "so happy," and congratulated Kaity on her "disco ball" of a ring.

Kaity said "every emotion" was going through her mind when walking toward Zach on the beach, but she had a "confidence" he would propose.

The proposal was emotional and sweet; they kissed even before he could pop the question.

“I’ve never experienced unconditional love. It’s always been the same — picking up the pieces of my heart off the ground,” Kaity said. But her “walls came crumbling down” on the show. “If it’s not you, it’s not anyone,” she concluded.

"I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you. Because Kaity, I am so in love with you. You are my world. I love you so much. I love you with my whole heart. I want to be with you forever," Zach said in response.

Kaity looked back on the fantasy suites episode, which she laughed about never watching again. She said they have "phenomenal communication and loyalty."

"We came out stronger," she said.

Their interview also featured the questions that needed to be asked: Would there be an outdoor shower in their future home in Austin, which Zach said they'd be moving into this summer? According to Kaity, yes.

As for a wedding? Zach said they're taking things slow – but have a tentative date in 2025.