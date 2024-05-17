As one chapter of the Cooper family comes to a close, another is about to begin.

“Young Sheldon,” a spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory,” just aired its final episode, but the show is getting a new spinoff series following the lives of characters Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon’s older brother, and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment). And it looks like viewers won’t have to wait very long to tune in.

Eager to learn more about the highly anticipated spinoff? Here’s everything we know so far.

What is the ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff called?

In an interview with Variety, “Young Sheldon” executive producer Steve Holland described the inspiration behind the show’s title, “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.”

“Names are hard. We were sort of defaulting just calling it ‘Georgie and Mandy,’ which I don’t think was what any of us wanted the final name to be. Chuck (Lorre) had actually pitched ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ and it just seemed interesting and a little provocative and kind of funny, and you’re like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ We all responded to it right off the bat,” he said.

What will the ‘Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage’ be about?

The spinoff will be a new half-hour series that follows Georgie and Mandy “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” according to the press release.

“From the ‘Big Bang Theory’ to ‘Young Sheldon,’ the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Georgie is Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy’s (Raegan Revord) older brother, known to have resented the attention his parents paid to the gifted Sheldon.

Fans first met Georgie’s girlfriend Mandy in Season Five before she became a season regular. The couple got pregnant and welcomed their daughter, Constance. At the end of Season Six, they got engaged.

Georgie also has a talent for sales and becomes a wealthy owner of a tire store chain. Jerry O’Connell played older Georgie in “The Big Bang Theory.”

When will the ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff premiere?

Jordan and Osment recently told ET that production begins in July 2024, so fans won’t have to wait long for the show to premiere.

The new series is set to come out in the 2024-2025 season, but doesn’t have an exact premiere date yet. However, the show will take over the time slot of “Young Sheldon” and air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m., per Variety.

Which stars of ‘Young Sheldon’ will appear in the spinoff?

In addition to Jordan and Osment, Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, who played Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim McAllister in “Young Sheldon”, will join the series.

Holland told Variety he hopes to have other stars from the original series stop by from time to time.

“Look, it’s always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It’s also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn’t just ‘Young Sheldon’ Season Season Eight,” he said.

When does the spinoff take place?

Per Holland, “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” will pick up a month or two after the “Young Sheldon” finale.

“The finale, I think, is a month after George’s (Georgie’s father) funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it’s just a little bit separated from the death, but not much,” he said.

What have the stars said about the show?

While chatting with ET, Jordan and Osment said they were thrilled for their characters’ stories to continue on in a spinoff.

“I’m thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity,” Jordan said. “It kind of helps get your mind off (the end of ‘Young Sheldon’) a little bit.”

“It’s my dream to be able to continue this story and do it with this guy?... I’m thrilled,” Osment added.

So far, the stars don’t know much about the plot, but they do know they’ll film the series on “The Big Bang Theory’s” sound stage in front of a studio audience.

In an interview with People, Osment shared her hopes for her character in the new series.

“It’s hinted in the marriage episode that (Mandy) wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn’t want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” she said. “I think that’s such a tremendous thing for mothers to also be working, and I can’t wait to see what they do with that.”

When did ‘Young Sheldon’ end?

The “Young Sheldon” series finale consisted of two back-to-back episodes that aired on Thursday, May 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The show ran for seven seasons.